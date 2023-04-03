Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Down 6.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.21. 76,178,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,004,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $614.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

