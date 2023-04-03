Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.25

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 56862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$144.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.56.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

