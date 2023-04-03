Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 15250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Avivagen Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

