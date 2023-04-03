Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Up 6.4% in March

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.94. 2,633,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

