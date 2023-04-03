Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $7.15

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.87. Azul shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 267,874 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $846.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Azul by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Azul by 140.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Azul by 231.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.