Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Susquehanna

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.94. 6,001,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784,715. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

