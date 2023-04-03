Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $7.05

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $6.86. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 402,011 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

