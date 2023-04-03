Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,012. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $623.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

