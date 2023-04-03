Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,660 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 213.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,751. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

