Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.45. 6,387,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,005,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

