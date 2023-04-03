Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $36.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 3.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $36,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 151,949 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 312.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after acquiring an additional 120,180 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.47. The stock had a trading volume of 169,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,699. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

