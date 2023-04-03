Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $5.10 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.94. 24,822,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,641,324. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $49.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.