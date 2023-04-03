Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 33,107 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,107 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,772,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 139,036 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,827. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

