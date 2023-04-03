Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.57. 2,759,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,401. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

