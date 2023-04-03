Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 24,863 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,863 shares during the period. Tri-Continental makes up 1.3% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 190,359 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 21,450.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 81,511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 70.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TY stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Tri-Continental Dividend Announcement

About Tri-Continental

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

