Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Insider Transactions at Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
In related news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $62,210.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
