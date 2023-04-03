Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 37 at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Base Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BSRUF opened at 0.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.17. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.11 and a fifty-two week high of 0.28.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Base Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.