Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 37 at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Base Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BSRUF opened at 0.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.17. Base Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.11 and a fifty-two week high of 0.28.
Base Resources Company Profile
