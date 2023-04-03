Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Achieves $399.42 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $399.42 million and approximately $53.28 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,486,013,548 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

