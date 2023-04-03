Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLCO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,340,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,428,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,487,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

NYSE:BLCO opened at $17.41 on Monday. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 870.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.17 million. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.