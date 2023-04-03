Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.75

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 10133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

Bay Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.70.

About Bay Capital

(Get Rating)

Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.