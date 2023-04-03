Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $959,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMAT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.62. 12,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,960. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $449.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.