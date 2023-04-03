Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $48.33. 241,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

