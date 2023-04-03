Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Shares of META traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,616,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,005,965. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $542.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.19 and its 200 day moving average is $143.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.