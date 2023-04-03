Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.04. The company had a trading volume of 959,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,576. The stock has a market cap of $281.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $420.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.