Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $192.79. 667,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.89 and a 200-day moving average of $200.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.