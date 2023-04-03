Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes $11.50 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 229,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,814,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after purchasing an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after buying an additional 352,559 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,467,000 after acquiring an additional 274,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,992,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,034,000 after acquiring an additional 91,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 252,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,381. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.