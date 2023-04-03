Beldex Price Reaches $0.0558 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5% against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $224.18 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.29 or 0.06472794 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00061648 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00021500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00039822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

