Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51. Approximately 1,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Trading Down 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 757,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.