Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51. Approximately 1,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Belite Bio Trading Down 4.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
