Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51. Approximately 1,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 757,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

