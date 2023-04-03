Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the February 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.77. 401,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 723,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 195,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Articles

