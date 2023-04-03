Bernard Coulie Sells 35,339 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $523,800.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $529,350.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $95,850.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $285,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $289,950.00.

NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $26.48. 669,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.44. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 589,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

