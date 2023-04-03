Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Update

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth $572,100,000. RP Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. RP Management LLC now owns 2,936,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after buying an additional 1,825,396 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,724,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after buying an additional 1,292,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,151. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $931.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.12. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $20.57.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

