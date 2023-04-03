Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $263.68 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.06 or 0.00053533 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $263.68 million and $7.05 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00131741 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001463 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

