Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.87

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $28.87 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00131220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00053616 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00038639 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.