BitShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.56 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $33.56 million and approximately $991,893.59 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004494 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003235 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001135 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,897,137 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.