Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Knight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Black Knight by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BKI traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $57.50. 600,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Black Knight

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

