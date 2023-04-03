BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
LON BRLA traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 354.30 ($4.35). The stock had a trading volume of 37,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,898. The company has a market capitalization of £104.34 million, a PE ratio of -360.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 376.73. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 457 ($5.61).
About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
