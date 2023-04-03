BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

LON BRLA traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 354.30 ($4.35). The stock had a trading volume of 37,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,898. The company has a market capitalization of £104.34 million, a PE ratio of -360.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 376.73. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 457 ($5.61).

About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

