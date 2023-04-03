Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $324.70. The company had a trading volume of 744,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.09 and a 200-day moving average of $345.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.