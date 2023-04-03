Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases 11,866 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 16.5% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.07. 557,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,692. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $283.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

