Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.22

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 43676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Bolloré Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

Bolloré Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bolloré SE engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.