Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.19–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.50 million-$99.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.45 million. Braze also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.59–$0.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BRZE. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.66. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $73,072.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

