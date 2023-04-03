Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Braze stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $50.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.66.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Braze by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Braze by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Braze by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.
