BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $1.28

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.24. BRF shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 311,525 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
