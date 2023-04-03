BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $1.28

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.24. BRF shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 311,525 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

BRF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,050.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

