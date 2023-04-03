Brian Jon Agen Sells 3,248 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 443,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

MOD has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

