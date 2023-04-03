Bridge Oracle Price Reaches $0.0011 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Bridge Oracle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 tokens. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link. The official message board for Bridge Oracle is medium.com/@bridge_oracle. The Reddit community for Bridge Oracle is https://reddit.com/r/bridge_oracle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

