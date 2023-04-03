BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Short Interest Update

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of BV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.25 million, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.33. BrightView has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.19 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BrightView by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

