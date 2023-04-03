Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Broadcom worth $157,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

AVGO stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $638.01. The company had a trading volume of 456,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,482. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $609.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $266.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

