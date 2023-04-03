Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $639.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,796. The stock has a market cap of $266.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

