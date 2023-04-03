Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Down 8.0% in March

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.78%.

In other news, COO Ryan M. Albano bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $150,011.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan M. Albano acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 362.5% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 383.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 220,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,198,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,482,000 after buying an additional 509,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Articles

