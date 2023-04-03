Brokerages Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Target Price at $90.25

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

See Also

