Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) PT at $125.80

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

DY stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading

